Go to Shruti Singh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published agoSONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

india
fatehpur
uttar pradesh
village
village life
village lifestyle
indian village
matka
clay pot
indian
ground
hole
outdoors
plant
flagstone
Backgrounds

Related collections

Look Up
57 photos · Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking