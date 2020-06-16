Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sulthan Auliya
@swafie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jakarta, Indonesia
Published
on
June 17, 2020
ILCE-6300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An apartment seen from a rooftop in Central Jakarta
Related tags
jakarta
indonesia
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
building
high rise
metropolis
outdoors
pottery
vase
jar
plant
potted plant
office building
furniture
bench
apartment building
planter
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Collection #173: Dribbble
8 photos
· Curated by Dribbble
Sports Images
Basketball Images & Pictures
hoop
At Home
94 photos
· Curated by Samantha Parsons
home
House Images
HD Windows Wallpapers