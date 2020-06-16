Go to Sulthan Auliya's profile
@swafie
Download free
green plants near high rise buildings during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jakarta, Indonesia
Published on ILCE-6300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

An apartment seen from a rooftop in Central Jakarta

Related collections

At Home
94 photos · Curated by Samantha Parsons
home
House Images
HD Windows Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking