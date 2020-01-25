Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mauricio Santana
@mauriciosantana
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 25, 2020
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Water Drop
213 photos · Curated by We Collect
water drop
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Winter Issue
65 photos · Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Meaning of Marriage
76 photos · Curated by Mark Harris
marriage
People Images & Pictures
Love Images