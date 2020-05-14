Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
John Lee
@anykeep
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
geranium
Flower Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
iris
petal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Ho Ho Holidays
518 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Eye Candy
33 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
candy
HQ Background Images
colorful
Trees
1,010 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor