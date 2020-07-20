Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sen Lee
@missle
Download free
Share
Info
Takamatsu, 香川縣日本
Published on
July 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Water Lily
Related collections
Dappled Light
114 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Desktop Wallpaper
51 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Distinct Foreground
52 photos
· Curated by Marshall Pittman
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
takamatsu
香川縣日本
lily
pond lily
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images