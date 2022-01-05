Go to Dipto Bhowmick's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Khulna City, Khulna, Bangladesh
Published agoCanon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

khulna city
khulna
bangladesh
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
plant
acanthaceae
petal
Leaf Backgrounds
Free stock photos

Related collections

Holistic Health
561 photos · Curated by Jessica Pantermuehl
Health Images
holistic
plant
Portrait Mode
355 photos · Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking