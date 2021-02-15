Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Paul Einerhand
@pauleinerhand
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A glass bottle of vodka in the freezing snow
Related tags
bottle
drink
alcohol
wodka
vodka
drank
drinks
shots
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
cold
freeze
ice
liquor
esbjaerg
glass
beverage
beer
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos
· Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #1: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
business
office
work
Mountain Majesty
1,178 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images