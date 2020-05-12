Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
PJ Mullen
@pjmdesign
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stephenville, TX, USA
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old abandoned Windmill the aermotor Chicago
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
stephenville
tx
usa
machine
engine
motor
turbine
wind turbine
appliance
ceiling fan
Backgrounds
Related collections
Retro
30 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos
· Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images