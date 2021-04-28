Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
NICO ALEXANDER
@wassocuppied
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
tree stump
photo
photography
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Background
19,736 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Christianity
402 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
christianity
Book Images & Photos
Bible Images
Prayers and Peace
24 photos
· Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor