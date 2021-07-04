Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Redd
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
croissant
pastries
cafe
versailles cafe
edmonton
bread
dessert
pastry
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Textures
31 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fauna
64 photos
· Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images