Go to Niloofar Farkhojasteh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
red apple fruit on brown woven round basket
red apple fruit on brown woven round basket
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Iran, Iran
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Happy persian new year Haft seen | هفت سين Ancient Nowruz🌿🌸 1400 what is haft seen !? Haft-Sin or Haft-seen, is, in fact, the tradition of putting 7 symbolic objects together whose names commence with S. Other symbolic items accompany these 7 objects and together, they create a Haft-sin. In the past, people used to put all of these items on a mantel or a designed fabric similar to a tablecloth, which they call it “Sofreh”. That’s the reason why Haft-Sin is generally referred to as “Sofreh Haft-Sin”.

Related collections

surfing
304 photos · Curated by Ripclearsocial
surfing
Sports Images
outdoor
Still Waters
123 photos · Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking