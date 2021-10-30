Go to Miltiadis Fragkidis's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Greece
Published agoCanon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Aerial Photos
681 photos · Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone
Macros
275 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
macro
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking