Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tamara Malaniy
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The coat of arms of Russia depicts a golden two-headed eagle
Related tags
symbol
heraldic
free images
free photos
architectural
HD Gold Wallpapers
russian federation
moscow
russia
coat of arms
russia · armiger · russian federation
coat of arms of russia
emblem
Free images
Related collections
Water
160 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Impetus
31 photos
· Curated by Tyler Delgado
impetu
outdoor
rock
MAKE A SPLASH
468 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea