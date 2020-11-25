Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Y S
@santonii
Download free
Published on
November 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tule Elk at Point Reyes National Seashore
Share
Info
Related collections
animal
48 photos
· Curated by Amber Windsor
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Animals
170 photos
· Curated by Alexandra Kah
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wildlife
kersfees
53 photos
· Curated by Mignon Verwoerdt
kersfee
Christmas Images
plant
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Deer Images & Pictures
elk
mammal
antelope
tule elk
California Pictures
antler
PNG images