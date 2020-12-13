Go to keerthivasan swaminathan's profile
@keerthi1011
Download free
person making clay pot on floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Thiruneermalai, Kovur, Tamil Nadu, India
Published on Canon EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Portrait of an potter at Chennai.

Related collections

Soul Care
194 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand
Be mindful of the curves and form
166 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Flower Images
plant
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking