Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
keerthivasan swaminathan
@keerthi1011
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thiruneermalai, Kovur, Tamil Nadu, India
Published
on
December 13, 2020
Canon EOS 700D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Portrait of an potter at Chennai.
Related tags
thiruneermalai
kovur
tamil nadu
india
human
pottery
labour
portrait
potter
indian
face
work
faces
People Images & Pictures
skin
Brown Backgrounds
apparel
clothing
finger
Public domain images
Related collections
Festive with blank space
96 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Soul Care
194 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand
Be mindful of the curves and form
166 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Flower Images
plant
blossom