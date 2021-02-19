Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Piazza di Trevi, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published
on
February 20, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The Trevi Fountain in Rome during lockdown
Related tags
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
piazza di trevi
metropolitan city of rome
HD City Wallpapers
urban
architecture
monument
HD Grey Wallpapers
fountain
lockdown
trevi fountain
fontana di trevi
Tourism Pictures
sightseeing
Travel Images
italian
town
building
downtown
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Light-Washed Tones
492 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Collection #36: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
HD City Wallpapers
Portraotic
167 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human