沙湾古镇是广州番禺附近的一座古老的小镇,现在则发展成为了一片旅游区。小镇上到处都是窄巷,因为靠近河流,当地的居民会用生蚝的壳来砌墙,十分有趣。(Shawan Ancient Town is an ancient town near Panyu, Guangzhou, which has now developed into a tourist area. There are narrow lanes everywhere in the town. Because it is close to the river, the local residents will use the shells of oysters to build walls, which is very interesting.)