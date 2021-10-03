Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bryan Hanson
@bryanhanson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Oyster Catcher with a clam for lunch
Related tags
Birds Images
beak
oyster catcher
clam
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
blackbird
agelaius
Free pictures
Related collections
Yoga mindfulness
65 photos
· Curated by Carolin Voigt
mindfulness
Yoga Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine