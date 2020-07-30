Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kadir Celep
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Wedding, Berlin, Germany
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Google, Pixel 3a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Oak
Related tags
Wedding Backgrounds
berlin
germany
Tree Images & Pictures
oak
nut
Nature Images
HD Green Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
grain
vegetable
produce
seed
sycamore
Free images
Related collections
Inspiration
3,203 photos
· Curated by Andy Gariepy
inspiration
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Forest
35 photos
· Curated by Ula Jay
HD Forest Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
Collect Pics 1
399 photos
· Curated by Danish Ishtiaq
Texture Backgrounds
plant
HD Pattern Wallpapers