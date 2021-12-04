Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bernd Wachmann
@bw710
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
elk
Deer Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
antelope
outdoors
antler
field
Free images
Related collections
Mother's Day
64 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
Phone Backgrounds
407 photos · Curated by Andy Holmes
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Vibrant Blackouts (OLED)
70 photos · Curated by Tyler Lastovich
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Flower Images