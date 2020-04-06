Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raphaël Panico
@raphpnco
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cities and villages surrounded by forests and mountains
Related collections
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog
Summer + Tropical
125 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Blue Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
countryside
conifer
plateau
vegetation
slope
wilderness
peak
Grass Backgrounds
Public domain images