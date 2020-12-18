Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Claudia Raya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
worship
sing
concert
HD Christian Wallpapers
church
singer
christian worship
human
People Images & Pictures
face
lighting
duet
electrical device
microphone
female
karaoke
leisure activities
smile
HD Purple Wallpapers
photo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
City Life
83 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
MAKE A SPLASH
467 photos · Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea
Different Perspective
46 photos · Curated by Robert Milos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images