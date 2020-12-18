Go to Claudia Raya's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white and black plaid shirt holding microphone
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

worship
sing
concert
HD Christian Wallpapers
church
singer
christian worship
human
People Images & Pictures
face
lighting
duet
electrical device
microphone
female
karaoke
leisure activities
smile
HD Purple Wallpapers
photo
Creative Commons images

Related collections

City Life
83 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
MAKE A SPLASH
467 photos · Curated by Susan H.
splash
wafe
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking