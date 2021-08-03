Go to Ross Stone's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown grass field near mountain under white clouds during daytime
brown grass field near mountain under white clouds during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Big Pine, CA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The fall colors in the Owens Valley

Related collections

Atmospheric
68 photos · Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Technology
270 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
technology
electronic
HD Phone Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking