Drukgyel Dzong was probably built by Tenzin Drukdra in 1649 at the behest of Ngawang Namgyel, Zhabdrung Rinpoche, to commemorate victory over an invasion from Tibet. In the early 1950s, Drukgyal Dzong was almost completely destroyed by fire. Reconstruction works began in 2016 to celebrate the birth of The Gyalsey, as well as to commemorate two other significant events, namely, the arrival of Zhabdrung Ngawang Namgyel to Bhutan in 1616 AD and the birth year of Guru Rinpoche. The dzong is rebuilt and reinstated to its former glory.