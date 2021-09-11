Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Karo Kujanpaa
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
fence
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
rock
road
path
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #163: Vanguard World
5 photos · Curated by Vanguard World
vanguard
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Flowers Contained
1,139 photos · Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
Fashion Startups
83 photos · Curated by Niamh O'Dea
fashion
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures