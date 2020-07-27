Go to Brian Yurasits's profile
Hampton Beach, Hampton, NH, USA
Published on Canon EOS 70D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A plastic straw found during a beach cleanup in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. During the summer, seasonal beaches are overrun with visitors, and we find overwhelming amounts of single use plastics littered across the sand. You can help by leaving the beach cleaner than you found it, and making small changes to your everyday life. Respect the ocean. Follow on Instagram @wildlife_by_yuri, and find more free plastic pollution photos at: https://www.wildlifebyyuri.com/free-ocean-photography

