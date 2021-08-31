Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chermiti Mohamed
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
coffe
tunisia
traditionel
HD Color Wallpapers
old
pottery
saucer
cup
coffee cup
porcelain
HD Art Wallpapers
rug
Public domain images
Related collections
Fog
154 photos
· Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
BREAKFAST
27 photos
· Curated by Amy Merriweather
breakfast
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Zen Desktop
23 photos
· Curated by Brian Lovin
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images