person holding hands of man
Kabwe, Zambia
Published on NIKON D7500
INSTAGRAM: SARRAMPHOTOGRAPHY In July 2019 I took a service trip down to a small town by the name of Kabwe, Zambia. One day we visited a very poor church. We brought a soccer ball with us for the kids to play with. When we had to leave we had to take the soccer ball with us. We wanted to make sure the children wouldn't fight over the ball and that nobody would get hurt trying to gain possession over the ball. The children begged and begged, trying to take the ball back. We were heartbroken.

