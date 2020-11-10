Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rares ION
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
My City
Related tags
cluj-napoca
romania
cluj
romania
transilvania
power lines
cable
electric transmission tower
construction crane
Public domain images
Related collections
Quioveo
189 photos
· Curated by grace mitchell dimicco
quioveo
energy
turbine
Landscapes
1,637 photos
· Curated by Nancy Bentley
Landscape Images & Pictures
Flower Images
outdoor
BG Collage
73 photos
· Curated by Anna Thalmann
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures