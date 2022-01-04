Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arjun Gupta
@arjungupta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
20d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
mcleodganj
dharamshala
himachal pradesh
india
akhankhola
chair
furniture
indoors
interior design
flooring
housing
building
HD Wood Wallpapers
room
living room
hardwood
table
corner
floor
lobby
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Hands on
200 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Sun
56 photos
· Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures