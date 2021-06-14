Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ashok Chakravarthi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Xiaomi, Redmi Note 6 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
dahlia
petal
pollen
vegetation
aster
daisy
daisies
asteraceae
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
geranium
Free images
Related collections
Mothers Day
35 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Fashion
77 photos
· Curated by Tran Mau Tri Tam
fashion
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures