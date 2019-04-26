Go to Cristina Matos-Albers's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray ceramic jar with lid and brown thread
gray ceramic jar with lid and brown thread
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

studio shoot, holding beautiful pottery by @albers.ceramics

Related collections

ceramica
68 photos · Curated by daniella yumi
ceramica
ceramic
pottery
EarthenJoy
19 photos · Curated by Justin Fennert
earthenjoy
pottery
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking