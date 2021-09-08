Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Яна Гурская
@yana_hurskaya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ceramics
vase
handmade
products
Owl Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
pot
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
face
female
portrait
photography
photo
sitting
finger
Girls Photos & Images
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Art of Femininity
121 photos
· Curated by Deborah Joyce
HD Art Wallpapers
human
Women Images & Pictures
Bespoke
43 photos
· Curated by AppCat
bespoke
pot
product
Art
487 photos
· Curated by Margaret Richardson
HD Art Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
modern art