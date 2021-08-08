Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aravinda - Photo Gallery
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
lily
blossom
pond lily
Backgrounds
Related collections
Immunisation Week
46 photos
· Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
immunisation week
immunization week
vaccine
Overhead
113 photos
· Curated by Ali Mese
overhead
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Floral Beauty
331 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant