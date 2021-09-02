Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tamara Mosettig
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mendoza, Argentina
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mendoza
argentina
plant
daisy
daisies
Flower Images
blossom
petal
aster
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
outdoors
asteraceae
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal
food & nutrition
86 photos
· Curated by Mona G
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Office
55 photos
· Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work