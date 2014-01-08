Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Steve Richey
@steverichey
Download free
Published on
January 9, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Juniper berries
Share
Info
Related collections
CBN Postkarten
91 photos
· Curated by Janos Hench
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Light Backgrounds
Likes
5 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kelly
like
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Flowers
89 photos
· Curated by Aurore-gwladys Turpin
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
flora
conifer
Nature Images
blueberry
HD Green Wallpapers
produce
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
berry
bush
abies
fir
foliage
grow
bokeh
Blur Backgrounds
yew
Winter Images & Pictures
Free images