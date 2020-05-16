Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
vishal Bhilare
@vishaloops
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Khardung La Road, Leh Ladakh
Published
on
May 16, 2020
iPhone XR
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sunset at Khardung La, Ladakh
Related tags
khardung la road
leh ladakh
plant
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
outdoors
vegetation
Nature Images
Light Backgrounds
flare
blossom
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
planter
herbs
Landscape Images & Pictures
petal
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Into the Wild
397 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Scotland
237 photos
· Curated by Sholto Ramsay
scotland
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
THE ROAD LESS TRAVELLED
90 photos
· Curated by Hendri van Niekerk
road
dirt road
gravel