Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elena Leya
@foodistika
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Baked apples with cranberries and honey
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
close-up
closeup
cranberry
lunch
season
sweet
Apple Images & Photos
HD Autumn Wallpapers
baked
berry
breakfast
cinnamon
cuisine
honey
organic
roasted
snack
stuffed
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #93: Ben Blumenfeld
9 photos
· Curated by Ben Blumenfeld
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
In Transit
204 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
Textures
1,725 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers