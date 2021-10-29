Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joey Huang
@onice
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The front desk of the coffee shop was empty
Related tags
coffee shop
no people
furniture
table
desk
interior design
indoors
tabletop
HD Wood Wallpapers
room
reception
lobby
building
altar
church
architecture
restaurant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
I travel, therefore I am
61 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Shades of White
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
HQ Background Images
Hero
81 photos
· Curated by Charbel
hero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images