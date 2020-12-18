Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cherry Bueza
@cherrybueza
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Christmas Tree Images
Angel Pictures & Images
ornaments
Christmas Backgrounds
Christmas Images
decorations
Brown Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
ornament
Backgrounds
Related collections
Hand Held Devices 📱
272 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
device
hand
HD Phone Wallpapers
Wanderlust
60 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Pastel Tones
86 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images