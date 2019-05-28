Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dhaniel Hartono
@dhanieldh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
shrine
pagoda
temple
worship
Free pictures
Related collections
SHADOW AND LIGHT
468 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sad Person, Mad or Angry; Negative Emotions in General
292 photos
· Curated by Macey Bernstein
Sad Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Fields
53 photos
· Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds