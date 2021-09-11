Go to Joeyy Lee's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white sleeveless dress standing on gray concrete floor during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Hyde Park, Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW, Australia
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Zenelia Jewel commercial photoshoot in Sydney City Australia

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

hyde park
elizabeth street
sydney nsw
australia
Wedding Backgrounds
photography
commercial
editorial photoshoot
canon
fashion model
models
jewellery
necklace
bracelets
model girl
photoshoots
photo
photographer
photoshoot with models
models pose
Public domain images

Related collections

Esküvő
112 photos · Curated by Mokka Malna
eskuvo
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
RETRATO DE ESPALDAS
252 photos · Curated by J.F. Rguez.
human
apparel
clothing
Girl
3,951 photos · Curated by XFi Lister
Girls Photos & Images
human
clothing
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking