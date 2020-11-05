Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jade Lee
@minstrellee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 6, 2020
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Joss
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
building
archaeology
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
worship
temple
emblem
symbol
pillar
column
shrine
sculpture
Buddha Images
HD Wood Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
tiki
totem
Free pictures
Related collections
Toolkits
34 photos
· Curated by Natalie Cooper-Berthe
toolkit
tool
blog
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
Around Boston
271 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building