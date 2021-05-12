Go to Rishu Bhosale's profile
@rishu_bhosale
Download free
woman in pink tank top wearing gold necklace
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON, COOLPIX L340
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

ganesha
festival of india
People Images & Pictures
festival
crowd
human
amusement park
theme park
worship
accessory
accessories
Free images

Related collections

Faces
133 photos · Curated by Mai Knoblovits
face
People Images & Pictures
portrait
Au Naturel
123 photos · Curated by Jesse Belleque
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking