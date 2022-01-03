Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gaurav Bagdi
@dfyngrvty
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gangtok, Sikkim, India
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
gangtok
sikkim
india
monochrome
cafe interior
cafe table
furniture
shelf
bookcase
chair
lighting
indoors
interior design
couch
silhouette
shop
bed
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unexpected
185 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
unexpected
Animals Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Natural wonders
322 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Spectrums
562 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
spectrum
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor