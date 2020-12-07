Go to Jiawen Liu's profile
@byjliu
Download free
green leaves on white background
green leaves on white background
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

For painting
72 photos · Curated by Osvaldo Avila
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
digital flowers
28 photos · Curated by Clement Kumar
Flower Images
plant
blossom
tiny earth
9 photos · Curated by Katie Parland
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
tobacco
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking