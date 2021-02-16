Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sam Battaglieri
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Welch Ave. Station, Welch Avenue, Ames, IA, USA
Published
on
February 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An individual playing pool at a local bar.
Related tags
welch ave. station
welch avenue
ames
ia
usa
bar
pool
monday
pints
Winter Images & Pictures
welch ave
the station
jack daniels
discount
iowa
furniture
indoors
room
table
People Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Deep thinking
839 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #101: Dan Snow
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Snow
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor