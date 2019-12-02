Go to Gianluca Gerardi's profile
@foodography
Download free
pastries on white plate
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Roma, RM, Italia
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Wanderlust
60 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking