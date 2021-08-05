Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
building
architecture
dome
monastery
housing
town
HD City Wallpapers
urban
tower
mosque
downtown
plant
vegetation
steeple
spire
outdoors
Free images
Related collections
Globes and Maps
150 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
globe
map
Travel Images
orange & red
98 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Dancers
36 photos
· Curated by Susan Rubenstein
dancer
Dance Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures