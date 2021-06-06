Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yandri Ga Diri
@pacegadiriz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Watu Mitong Riung, Sambinasi, Ngada Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
watu mitong riung
sambinasi
ngada regency
east nusa tenggara
indonesia
land
Nature Images
outdoors
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
coast
island
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #110: Kate Kendall
10 photos
· Curated by Kate Kendall
collection
HD Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Collection #92: Ello Team
8 photos
· Curated by Ello Team
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Atmosphères/Magic in the air
76 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor